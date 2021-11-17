Energy Alert
Pedestrian hit by car, busy Jonesboro road shutdown

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chris Carter
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Nettleton Avenue is shutdown Tuesday night after a pedestrian was hit in front of the Jonesboro Country Club.

Jonesboro police told Region 8 News the road was shut down in both directions while first responders tend to the victim and investigate the crash. The victim’s condition is unknown.

It is unclear how long the road will be shutdown.

KAIT8 has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

