Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police investigating armed bank robbery

The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton Avenue.(KAIT-TV)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Jonesboro bank.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, officers were called to Southern Bank, 2775 E. Nettleton Ave., regarding an armed holdup.

Investigators said at least one shot was fired inside the bank; however, no injuries were reported.

The Nettleton branch remains closed as detectives search for clues and interview witnesses. Customers are urged to use the Southwest Drive branch.

We have reporters at the scene and will update you as soon as we get information.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
One killed after being hit by car on Jonesboro road
Death investigation in Poinsett County
A fire that swept through a Jonesboro apartment Tuesday morning is under investigation.
Apartment fire under investigation
JPD are still investigating this incident
Jonesboro priest receives alarming mail

Latest News

An 85-year-old woman died Tuesday morning when her vehicle hit a tree.
Elderly woman killed in single-vehicle crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
MSHP investigating officer-involved shooting
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Nov. 17: What you need to know
Red Wolves play in Atlanta on Saturday
Arkansas State football on the mic, Red Wolves prepare for Georgia State