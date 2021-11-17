Police investigating armed bank robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Jonesboro bank.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, officers were called to Southern Bank, 2775 E. Nettleton Ave., regarding an armed holdup.

Investigators said at least one shot was fired inside the bank; however, no injuries were reported.

The Nettleton branch remains closed as detectives search for clues and interview witnesses. Customers are urged to use the Southwest Drive branch.

