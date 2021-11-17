Possible Alzheimer’s vaccine draws support from family, groups

Energy Alert
This week at a Boston hospital, there will be the first trial doses of an Alzheimer’s vaccine. The trial will include 16 participants between the ages of 60 and 85, all with early symptomatic Alzheimer's but otherwise generally healthy.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This week at a Boston hospital, there will be the first trial doses of an Alzheimer’s vaccine. The trial will include 16 participants between the ages of 60 and 85, all with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s but otherwise generally healthy.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that causes memory loss, confusion, and even anger, it’s a disease that Jonesboro native Kevin Richardson has felt firsthand.

“It was one of the most painful things I have ever been through,” Richardson said. He watched his father battle with Alzheimer’s for years.

He said the most difficult part of it was watching his father go through personality changes. A part of the disease that he did not know existed. He said his dad did not know what was going on, which was hard for him.

“Just sometimes that scared look on his face was just unbearable,” Richardson said.

Peggy Killian, the Vice President of Communications for the Alzheimer’s Association, says the vaccine has been a long time coming.

“It’s exciting because it represents more learning,” Killian said.

Alzheimer’s is something that she has been studying for years saying there is still so much that we do not know.

