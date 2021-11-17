Source confirms Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence is blocking traffic on Airways Boulevard following reports of rapper Young Dolph being shot at a Memphis bakery.

According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. Police have not confirmed if the rapper was killed but we have confirmed with a source close to the family that Dolph was murdered.

Several prominent media sources have also confirmed his death. MTV and The Breakfast Club have each posted to social media remembering the Memphis-based rapper.

RIP #youngdolph, your energy every time you pulled up to the show will forever be missed 🕊🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/CSYYscRkJ5 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) November 17, 2021

We're deeply saddened to learn that Memphis rapper Young Dolph has passed away as a result of a fatal shooting.



His legacy in hip-hop will live on through his beloved artistry. pic.twitter.com/a02nmeMkOC — MTV (@MTV) November 17, 2021

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2370 Airways. One male victim was located and was pronounced dead. No suspect info is available at this time.

The victim will be identified once the next of kin notification has been completed.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 17, 2021

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

