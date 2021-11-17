Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover

Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target doesn’t seem to be having the same staffing shortage issues plaguing other retailers.

The company says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.

Target revealed Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year than in 2019.

The company is also adding 100,000 temporary employees for the busy holiday season.

Pay rate begins at $15 an hour, and workers are eligible to receive spot bonuses for working during a lockdown.

Target says it is focused on keeping current staffers by offering flexible schedules and more training.

Pay for store employees who work weekends has also increased from now until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
Death investigation in Poinsett County
A fire that swept through a Jonesboro apartment Tuesday morning is under investigation.
Apartment fire under investigation

Latest News

Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Source confirms Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Highway 49 in the Goobertown community,...
Crews respond to crash on Highway 49
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X