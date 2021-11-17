Ticknor named SBC Libero of the Year; Putt & Ticknor are 1st Team All-SBC

Arkansas State volleyball’s Tatum Ticknor has consistently been one of the top liberos in the nation this season, and the Sun Belt Conference took notice, as she was awarded the conference’s inaugural Libero of the Year honor Thursday.

The Grapevine, Texas, native added that laurel to a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honor in the league’s 2021 volleyball awards, becoming the first A-State player to earn one of the league’s Player of the Year honors since Carlisa May in 2018.

Ticknor was a four-time SBC Defensive Player of the Week honoree during the season in addition to becoming just the eighth player in conference history to amass over 2,000 digs. In conference play, she was the league leader in total digs (353) and digs per set (5.88) while recording 16 or more digs in all but one match. In all matches combined, Ticknor ranks second nationally in total digs (607) and fifth in digs per set (5.52).

Macey Putt joins Ticknor on the First Team, as she has put forth staggering offensive numbers en route to the second all-league honor of her career. The Ozark, Mo., native led the league in kills, kills per set, points and points per set, while leading the nation in total attacks. Her 1,401 attacks are second-most in a single season during the 25-point rally era (since 2008) while her 471 kills are third-most.

In league play, Putt ranked second in the conference with 4.00 kills per set and 4.39 points per set.

The duo’s honors mark the first time the Red Wolves have boasted two or more on the first team since 2016, when four players earned first-team all-league accolades.

