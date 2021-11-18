3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes region

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people from across Region 8 felt an earthquake Wednesday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.7-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:53 p.m. in northern Butler County.

It was centered about 12.5 miles, northwest of Poplar Bluff.

Region 8 News has received several phone calls from viewers who felt the earthquake, including people in Jonesboro, Piggott, Pocahontas, Monette, and Corning.

The earthquake was felt as far south as the Marked Tree and Tyronza areas.

Alex Routzong of Piggott said he was at home near the Piggott Elementary School, when the earthquake happened.

He said he was in his recliner when he noticed his apartment started shaking.

The shaking happened around seven to 10 seconds, happened, stopped and began again.

No severe damage has been reported.

Region 8 News is working to learn more details on this earthquake.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.