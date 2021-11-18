Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in New Mexico for missing 10-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to be with Jacqueline Haymon, officials said.(MissingKids. org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Mexico State Police asked for public assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy.

The Amber Alert states Nicolai Kuznetsov is a white male child, 3-foot-10 tall and weighing approximately 60 pounds, with dirty blond hair and brown eyes.

He hasn’t been seen since Nov. 5 and is believed to be in danger. Officials believe he is with his mother, Jacqueline Haymon.

A district court judge in Albuquerque issued an emergency custody order Thursday, which granted Nicolai’s biological father custody due to the grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child.

The court also issued a bench warrant for Haymon’s arrest. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

They may be driving a gray Honda Civic with a New Mexico black chile license plate, tag number AMAP53.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Mexico State Police at 505-841-9256 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Aftershock recorded following magnitude 4.0 earthquake
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
Autopsy scheduled for man killed at worksite
Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car

Latest News

Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Defense attorneys rest in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
State and local officials were in Manila Thursday to open a two-mile stretch of Highway 18. The...
Highway 18 project now open in Manila area
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills
Julius Jones supporters react at the announcement that Gov. Kevin Stitt has commuted the...
EXPLAINER: Julius Jones’ execution is stopped, with clemency