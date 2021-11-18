Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at SEMO Friday night

The Red Wolves and Southeast Missouri tangle for the first time since 2011 Friday at the Show Me Center. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

A-State started 6-of-32 (.188) from 3-point range this season with six different players accounting for the makes, but hit 7-of-19 (.368) against Central Baptist College. The Red Wolves had gone 3-of-16 (.188) beyond the arc in each of the first two games. A-State is 39-16 since the 2017-18 season began when scoring 75 or more points and have won 9-straight games when reaching 75 points.

The Red Wolves are 18-3 in the last 21 games they have held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting. A-State has two returning all-conference players for the first time since 2004-05. Norchad Omier, named Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year, and Marquis Eaton were named to the Sun Belt Conference Preseason All-Sun Belt teams. The Red Wolves return 13 letterwinners, five starters, 97.1 percent of minutes, 97.9 percent of scoring and 96.6 percent of rebounds from last season.

Marquis Eaton is 20 points away from Steve Brooks (1969-74) for 9th on the all-time scoring list in program history. In 36 games played from 2016-19, Christian Willis was 10-of-38 (.263) from 3-point range, but in his last 57 games, he is 54-119 (.454) beyond the arc. Marquis Eaton needs 14 assists to pass Brian Reaves for the 3rd most assists in program history.

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 53-70 (.431).

Hitting the road to the Show Me Center, A-State and SEMO meet for the 61st all-time meeting, but the first since 2011. The 60 games played in the series rank as the 7th-most played series behind the 65 meetings with UT Arlington. The two sides have played 60 games and the series is nearly even with SEMO leading 31-29. Only eight games have been played between the two teams since 1992. The Red Wolves will visit Cape Girardeau for the first time since Nov. 27, 2010 in which A-State came away with a 56-50 win.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.