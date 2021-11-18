A business brings family fun to Greensborough Village in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A few business owners have the ball rolling.

Literally.

Greensborough Village in Jonesboro is adding a new place for families to hang out The Social.

A bowling alley, a restaurant, and an ice cream bar will be included in the new spot.

We spoke with a couple of the owners about this 3-year process.

“We both live here, we both have kids here, so this is home,” said Jeffery Higgins, one of the owners. “I think that anytime you can do something in a town and help make the town better and we feel that this is an awesome place to live... and we saw a need in Jonesboro.”

The owners said they are having a hiring event Thursday, Nov. 18, from one p.m. until four p.m. at The Social.

They are working to staff the facility so they can officially open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.