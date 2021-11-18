Colder Behind the Rain

Rain is on the way out this morning with only a few showers around sunrise. Clouds hang around a little longer, but we should see some sunshine later. Winds are breezy out of the north as cooler air moves in. It shouldn’t be as windy as it was yesterday. Highs stay in the low to mid-50s, and we’ll barely make it into the 50s tomorrow after starting out near or below freezing. We stay dry for a few days until another round of rain moves through on Sunday. Temperatures get close to the 60s at times before dropping into the 40s for highs early next week. Widespread 20s are possible Tuesday morning.

