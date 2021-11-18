Energy Alert
Colder Behind the Rain

November 18th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Rain is on the way out this morning with only a few showers around sunrise. Clouds hang around a little longer, but we should see some sunshine later. Winds are breezy out of the north as cooler air moves in. It shouldn’t be as windy as it was yesterday. Highs stay in the low to mid-50s, and we’ll barely make it into the 50s tomorrow after starting out near or below freezing. We stay dry for a few days until another round of rain moves through on Sunday. Temperatures get close to the 60s at times before dropping into the 40s for highs early next week. Widespread 20s are possible Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
3.7 EARTHQUAKE REPORTED IN SEMO
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes region
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
Autopsy scheduled for man killed at worksite
An 85-year-old woman died Tuesday morning when her vehicle hit a tree.
Elderly woman killed in single-vehicle crash

