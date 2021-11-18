District cancels on-campus classes amid COVID spike

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A high number of absences brought on by an uptick in COVID-19 cases has forced one Northeast Arkansas school district to close its campus.

Batesville School District announced Thursday that Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 23, would be AMI illness days for its pre-K through 12th grade students.

“There will be no classes or services on campus,” the news release stated. “All learning will pivot to our remote and virtual modes.” However, all school activities will remain as scheduled.

The district cited a recent spike in COVID cases in Independence County had caused “high absences and a shortage of adults available to operate schools in BSD.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the county reported 39 new cases on Wednesday, the third-highest in the state.

