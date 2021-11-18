Energy Alert
Dunklin Co., Mo. man sentenced to 10 years in prison on child porn charges

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on charges of child pornography.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 66-year-old Richard D. Smart was sentenced on Thursday, November 18 following his guilty plea to possession of child porn.

Court documents stated law enforcement officials got a search warrant for Smart’s home in July 2020 after an investigation revealed he was using his email account to upload files containing child porn.

Smart was interviewed during the execution of the search warrant and admitted to having the material.

At the time, investigators say he was already required to register as a sex offender because of a 1991 conviction from the Circuit Court of Dunklin County, Mo. for sexually abusing a young girl.

After serving a 10-year sentence, Fleming said Smart will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also be required to continue registering as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

