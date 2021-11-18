Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Earthquake history and preparedness in the Heartland

By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While the magnitude 4.0 earthquake didn’t do any damage, it’s a reminder that quakes are common in this area.

As well as a reminder of why you should be earthquake prepared.

”Annually, you can expect between 300 and 400 earthquakes a year on the seismic zone,” said Jeff Grunwald, administrator at Madrid Historical Museum.

He said we don’t feel the majority of the earthquakes in the region.

“In a typical year, you’ll have 15-20 that shake actually shake the surface are strong enough to be felt that come from the new Madrid seismic zone,” Grunwald said.

Grunwald is pointing to the five states that have fault lines associated with the New Madrid seismic zone.

“Kentucky and Tennessee on the other side of the river as well as Illinois and then Missouri and Arkansas,” said Grunwald.

Mark Winkler, director of Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management, also uses a lot of maps to keep track recent quakes.

He said disasters can happen at any moment... that’s why it’s important to have a plan in place.

“... be aware of your surroundings, know if you’re in your office know your office very well know where you feel like the safe places are to be,” Winkler said.

“Be aware of some sturdy desks or materials that you can crawl under those types of things.”

Advice you should keep in mind at home or in the office.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Aftershock recorded following magnitude 4.0 earthquake
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
Autopsy scheduled for man killed at worksite

Latest News

Kevin Dale Brady, 54, of Jonesboro was convicted after the three-day trial in Greene County...
Brady receives 55 years in murder case
The Social brings family fun to Jonesboro
A business brings family fun to Greensborough Village in Jonesboro
Many students at HWES say they felt the earthquake and they went to social media to confirm it.
Students experience earthquake one week after lesson
Local school children were told Thursday to be prepared in case of an earthquake.
HWES students on earthquakes 6 pm Thursday
The Social is a new place for families to hang out.
The Social 6 pm Thursday