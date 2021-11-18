Fire damages 3 buildings at Silver Dollar City; park closed Thursday

NEAR BRANSON Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reported no injuries after three buildings caught fire Thursday inside the park.

The park will stay closed through Thursday. Park officials say they plan to reopen Friday.

Southern Stone County firefighters responded to the fires at the Heartland Home Furnishings and Flossie’s Fried Fancies around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters contained the fire to only those buildings. It took about an hour to fight the fire. Investigators do not know what started the fire.

Park officials evacuated all guests.

A cloud of black smoke filled the sky over the park for several minutes.

Courtesy: Addison Skidmore (KY3)

The Western Taney County Fire Protection District and Branson Fire Department assisted.

KY3 viewer Natalie Slusser submitted this video of heavy smoke after two buildings caught on fire at Silver Dollar City.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.