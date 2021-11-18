Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fire damages 3 buildings at Silver Dollar City; park closed Thursday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reported no injuries after three buildings caught fire Thursday inside the park.

The park will stay closed through Thursday. Park officials say they plan to reopen Friday.

Southern Stone County firefighters responded to the fires at the Heartland Home Furnishings and Flossie’s Fried Fancies around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters contained the fire to only those buildings. It took about an hour to fight the fire. Investigators do not know what started the fire.

Park officials evacuated all guests.

A cloud of black smoke filled the sky over the park for several minutes.

Courtesy: Addison Skidmore
Courtesy: Addison Skidmore(KY3)

The Western Taney County Fire Protection District and Branson Fire Department assisted.

KY3 viewer Natalie Slusser submitted this video of heavy smoke after two buildings caught on fire at Silver Dollar City.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Aftershock recorded following magnitude 4.0 earthquake
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
Autopsy scheduled for man killed at worksite
Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car

Latest News

State and local officials were in Manila Thursday to open a two-mile stretch of Highway 18. The...
Highway 18 project now open in Manila area
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Man who died in Poplar Bluff officer-involved shooting identified
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years
Many students at HWES say they felt the earthquake and they went to social media to confirm it.
Students experience earthquake one week after lesson