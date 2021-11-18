Energy Alert
Green, Green, and More Green

Keep Jonesboro Beautiful plants a new tree in Downtown Jonesboro.
Green ribbon cutting at Keep Jonesboro Beautiful tree planting
Green ribbon cutting at Keep Jonesboro Beautiful tree planting(Karesse Clemons | KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have driven Downtown Jonesboro on the corner of Main and Washington, you may have noticed some beautification.

Keep Jonesboro Beautiful was given 17 trees from the parks department.

Beverly Parker, Chair of the Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission, said the donation helps the environment.

“Today culminated a year’s worth of effort to try to select the perfect tree and the perfect atmosphere to plant some trees,” Parker said.

Businesses are able to partner with the commission to keep their areas clean and beautiful.

The committee also looks to end littering and improve the quality of life for residents by planting trees and promoting others to take care of the city.

