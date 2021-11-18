Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Highway 18 project now open in Manila area

State and local officials were in Manila Thursday to open a two-mile stretch of Highway 18. The...
State and local officials were in Manila Thursday to open a two-mile stretch of Highway 18. The project widened the highway to four lanes, with a median.(Source: Mississippi County Arkansas Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly five-year-long, $35 million project to complete a two-mile stretch of Highway 18 in Mississippi County is now ready for traffic.

Today Judge John Alan Nelson joined Manila Mayor Wayne Wagner, Sen. Dave Wallace, Rep. Johnny Rye, ARDOT Director Lorie...

Posted by Mississippi County, Arkansas Government on Thursday, November 18, 2021

State, county, and city officials gathered in Manila Thursday for the ribbon cutting.

The project widened Highway 18, the main road from Jonesboro to Blytheville, to four lanes, with a median built in the area.

A Memphis-based construction company, W.G. Yates & Sons, began work on the project in December 2016 and finished the job this September.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Aftershock recorded following magnitude 4.0 earthquake
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
Autopsy scheduled for man killed at worksite
Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car

Latest News

Kevin Dale Cox, Jr., 33, of Searcy was arrested this week on suspicion of internet stalking of...
Man arrested in internet stalking case
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Man who died in Poplar Bluff officer-involved shooting identified
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years
Many students at HWES say they felt the earthquake and they went to social media to confirm it.
Students experience earthquake one week after lesson