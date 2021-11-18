Highway 18 project now open in Manila area

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly five-year-long, $35 million project to complete a two-mile stretch of Highway 18 in Mississippi County is now ready for traffic.

Today Judge John Alan Nelson joined Manila Mayor Wayne Wagner, Sen. Dave Wallace, Rep. Johnny Rye, ARDOT Director Lorie... Posted by Mississippi County, Arkansas Government on Thursday, November 18, 2021

State, county, and city officials gathered in Manila Thursday for the ribbon cutting.

As promised, Highway 18, the final 2-mile stretch is officially opened near Manila, AR. ⁦@myARDOT⁩ enjoys building roads and bridges but we love ribbon cuttings. pic.twitter.com/KBY4ztvt2p — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) November 18, 2021

The project widened Highway 18, the main road from Jonesboro to Blytheville, to four lanes, with a median built in the area.

A Memphis-based construction company, W.G. Yates & Sons, began work on the project in December 2016 and finished the job this September.

