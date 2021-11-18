Highway 18 project now open in Manila area
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly five-year-long, $35 million project to complete a two-mile stretch of Highway 18 in Mississippi County is now ready for traffic.
State, county, and city officials gathered in Manila Thursday for the ribbon cutting.
The project widened Highway 18, the main road from Jonesboro to Blytheville, to four lanes, with a median built in the area.
A Memphis-based construction company, W.G. Yates & Sons, began work on the project in December 2016 and finished the job this September.
