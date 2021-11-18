Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Late run lifts #16 Arkansas past Northern Iowa

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) puts the pressure on Northern Iowa guard Antwan Kimmons (22) as...
Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) puts the pressure on Northern Iowa guard Antwan Kimmons (22) as he tries to take the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Eric W. Bolin - Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chris Lykes scored 26 points and No. 16 Arkansas reeled off 13 straight points in the final minutes to beat Northern Iowa 93-80 on Wednesday night.

The teams traded the lead 18 times and were tied another 10. Northern Iowa (1-3) stayed competitive by making 17 of 37 from 3-point range and led 78-77 before the Razorbacks surged.

Arkansas entered the game 328th out of 350 Division I teams defending the 3-pointer.

“They hadn’t shot the ball very well before they met our defense,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “I can promise you guys that defending the 3 was part of the game plan coming in. We seem to have solved most of the issues that have come up through a small three-game sample size. We have not solved defending the 3-point line.”

Jaylin Williams’ layup with 2:42 left put Arkansas (3-0) ahead for good. The Razorbacks forced three straight turnovers during the final run and finished off the game from the foul line.

Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 23 points and shot 7 of 11 from deep.

Arkansas guard JD Notae nearly notched his first triple-double, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Au’Diese Toney had 13 points, Williams added 11 and Devo Davis and Stanley Umude each scored 10.

The Razorbacks had 21 assists on 35 baskets and committed just five turnovers.

“You’re not going to find many teams at any level that score 93 points and only have five turnovers,” Musselman said. “Taking care of the basketball, we did an incredible job and 53 points in the second half was, offensively, I thought we were really good.”

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas has needed a run to beat all three of its mid-major opponents so far, though those bursts have provided for double-digit wins each time.

Northern Iowa, picked third in the Missouri Valley, is warming up after losses to Nicholls State and Vermont.

UP NEXT

Arkansas will play its first power-conference opponent of the season, Kansas State, as part of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Monday.

Northern Iowa travels to Olean, New York, to play No. 22 St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Most Read

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Police receive details in Blytheville roadside shooting
Autopsy scheduled for man killed at worksite
3.7 EARTHQUAKE REPORTED IN SEMO
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes region

Latest News

Arkansas State and Arkansas logos
Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Arkansas on Friday
Arkansas State standout Lexington Hilton qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championship.
A-State sophomore Lexington Hilton qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships
Red Wolves hosting Arkansas on Friday
Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Arkansas on Friday
A-State sophomore preparing for NCAA XC
Arkansas State sophomore Lexington Hilton qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships