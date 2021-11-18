Man arrested in internet stalking case

Energy Alert
Kevin Dale Cox, Jr., 33, of Searcy was arrested this week on suspicion of internet stalking of a child, according to authorities.(Source: First Judicial District Drug Task Force Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man faces an internet stalking charge after investigators say he tried to meet a 15-year-old child for sex.

Agents with the First Judicial District Drug Task Force arrested Kevin Dale Cox, Jr., 33, of Searcy on Nov. 15 after he drove to Augusta to meet the child.

The task force said on social media that Cox had communicated with what he thought was a 15-year-old child for several months, and sent sexually explicit messages and photos.

“Cox discussed different sex acts he wanted to perform with the purported child,” the news release stated.

Cox then drove to Augusta reportedly to meet the child.

According to the news release, when agents arrested Kevin Dale Cox, they found condoms in his jacket pocket and a paring knife in his vehicle.(First Judicial District Drug Task Force)

“When Cox arrived, he was arrested by Special Agents with the First Judicial District Drug Task Force and officers with the Augusta Police Department and transported to the Woodruff County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by investigators,” officials said on social media. “Investigators recovered condoms in his jacket pocket and a paring knife on the passenger side of the floorboard of his vehicle at the time of the arrest.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, a Woodruff County district judge found probable cause existed to charge Cox with internet stalking of a child and set his bond at $10,000. Should he be released, Cox will be required to have 24-hour supervision, no internet activity, and is subject to search as conditions of release.

