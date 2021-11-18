Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Memphis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside of a Family Dollar store on Airways Boulevard. The store is next door to Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies where rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday. A memorial has since been set up outside of the bakery.

Memphis police say one man was shot and is listed in non-critical condition. Two suspects were immediately detained and a third suspect was detained at Kerr and Mississippi after a brief pursuit.

Authorities have not confirmed if the shooting is connected to Young Dolph’s murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

