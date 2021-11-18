Energy Alert
Nov. 18: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cooler start to the day on this Thursday morning.

Overnight rainfall is moving out. Rainfall amounts should generally stay below an inch.

Temperatures drop into the 40s by morning and highs stay in the 50s the next few days.

Another round of showers moves in on Sunday bringing more cold air for next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Many people from across Region 8 felt an earthquake Wednesday evening.

Planned Parenthood in Rogers to offer medication abortions.

A Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car.

A second-year social studies teacher in Searcy spends his days in a high school classroom, then heads to grad school classes, all before hitting the gridiron as an All-Conference college football player at the same time.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

