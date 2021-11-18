Energy Alert
Cloudy Weekend with Light Rain Sunday

November 19th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Colder air continues to be the story for the end of the week with slightly higher temperatures for the weekend. Sunshine gets us barely into the 50s later today. Clouds increase tonight and Saturday as our next rain chance rolls in Sunday. It could be a wet morning for some with rain leaving in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts once again look below an inch and some below half an inch. Highs stay in the 40s on Monday as the coldest air yet this season arrives. Unfortunately for winter weather lovers, the cold air doesn’t stick around. The active pattern for Thanksgiving into next weekend doesn’t have any cold air to work with giving us just plain ole rain. Some may be heavy enough to help duck hunters out. If there’s winter weather, it’ll be in the southern or central plains. Keep that in mind as you plan your Thanksgiving travel next week.

