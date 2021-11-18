Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police investigate animal cruelty after house fire

Caraway police are investigating a case of animal cruelty that officials say they discovered...
Caraway police are investigating a case of animal cruelty that officials say they discovered after a fire Thursday afternoon.(WIFR)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Caraway police are investigating a case of animal cruelty that officials say they discovered after a fire Thursday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Shannon Kelems, officers went to a fire in the Craighead County town.

Once there, firefighters heard animals crying inside.

The officers kicked the door in and found several animals covered in feces and in horrible condition, Kelems said.

At least seven dogs died in the fire, he said. Ten other animals were released to the local humane society.

The chief said they are still trying to catch some cats.

Kelems said charges are possible but the case is still under investigation.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Aftershock recorded following magnitude 4.0 earthquake
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
Autopsy scheduled for man killed at worksite
Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
An Independence County sheriff’s deputy died early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash.
Deputy killed in one-vehicle crash
Kevin Dale Cox, Jr., 33, of Searcy was arrested this week on suspicion of internet stalking of...
Man arrested in internet stalking case
State and local officials were in Manila Thursday to open a two-mile stretch of Highway 18. The...
Highway 18 project now open in Manila area