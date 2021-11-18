Police investigate animal cruelty after house fire

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Caraway police are investigating a case of animal cruelty that officials say they discovered after a fire Thursday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Shannon Kelems, officers went to a fire in the Craighead County town.

Once there, firefighters heard animals crying inside.

The officers kicked the door in and found several animals covered in feces and in horrible condition, Kelems said.

At least seven dogs died in the fire, he said. Ten other animals were released to the local humane society.

The chief said they are still trying to catch some cats.

Kelems said charges are possible but the case is still under investigation.

