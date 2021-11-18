Residents react after magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes southeast Mo.

BUTLER-WAYNE COUNTIES, Mo. (KFVS) - People across the Heartland and even outside of it felt Wednesday night’s magnitude 4.0 earthquake in northern Butler County.

Some residents say it was a new experience.

People who live near the Wayne and Butler County line say they’ve never felt an earthquake as big as this one in southeast Missouri. The area south of Williamsville is where the earthquake struck, which left people nearby on high alert.

“We thought initially perhaps there was an explosion, because it was louder than a sonic boom actually,” said Williamsville Mayor Sandy Joy.

Joy experienced the earthquake with her 94-year-old mother.

“She lives in a stone home, and it did shake the house considerably and of course my feet were on the floor and after the house stopped shaking, the floor kept shaking,” Joy said.

Joy said it lasted about 20 seconds and it’s something her mother never felt before in this area.

“We feel very blessed today in terms of what we experienced last night because it was quite a jolt literally,” she said.

State Representative Darrell Atchison lives even closer to the epicenter by Keener Springs. He said it took a few seconds to realize what happened.

“I really thought there was a huge truck that just ran into the end of the building or into the house, but not so,” Atchison said.

“I’ve never experienced anything that shook that long,” he said.

Butler County EMA Director Robbie Myers said that’s something he’s hearing a lot from folks.

In his Thursday meeting with the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission, he found out this is the strongest quake in the area in the past 20 years or so.

“It’s just a good wake-up call to know where we live, that can happen in our part of the world,” Myers said.

He encouraged everyone to go to USGS to report whether or not you felt the earthquake.

“It’s real important we get good participation in that cause there’s not a lot of monitors and different things in our area, so getting that data can help us better understand things,” he said.

“It was fortunate it wasn’t stronger,” he said.

Myers said he received damage reports of things falling off of walls and hasn’t heard of anything worse.

