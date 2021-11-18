Energy Alert
Search committee set to select new library director

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board has begun the process of finding a new library director, creating a search committee to select the new director.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board has begun the process of finding a new library director, creating a search committee to select the new director.

At its meeting Wednesday, the board voted to create the committee - made up of three board members and two staff members, according to a Facebook post from KLEK Radio.

The committee will review nominees, who will, in turn, send their selections to the entire board.

The new director will replace David Eckert.

Eckert announced earlier this month that he will be resigning, effective Jan. 1, to accept a library director position out of state.

