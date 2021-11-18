Shonk to be named UACCB Chancellor

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who currently works as the vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas Community College in Batesville will be serving as the new chancellor at the Independence County college.

According to a media release from the University of Arkansas System, Brian Shonk, Ed.D. will be recommended for the position at the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees meeting this week at UAPB.

We are excited to share the announcement of the chancellor recommendation for the University of Arkansas Community... Posted by University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Officials said Shonk was selected due to his experience and ability to lead the Batesville-based two-year college.

“The impressive group of finalists identified by our committee brought unique and desired characteristics for the position, but in the end Dr. Shonk’s institutional knowledge and his eagerness to keep the campus working toward many of the goals he’s already very familiar with proved to be the best fit for UACCB at this time,” UA System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt said. “He’s been on that campus for nearly a decade and has earned a great deal of respect from faculty, staff and students, as well as the entire Batesville community, and I feel that he is equipped to be the right chancellor at the right time to keep UACCB poised to continue its upward trajectory.”

Shonk said he was appreciative of the opportunity to lead the college.

“I’m truly honored to have been chosen to help lead the campus that I’ve grown to love and respect during the last decade of my time here,” Shonk said. “We have very unique campus and civic communities here and great momentum heading into the future, and I’m very excited about continuing that mission and working to find impactful ways to improve students’ and graduates’ lives and the communities they live in.”

Officials said Shonk is expected to become chancellor Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.