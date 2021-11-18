Energy Alert
Students experience earthquake one week after lesson

Many students at HWES say they felt the earthquake and they went to social media to confirm it.
Many students at HWES say they felt the earthquake and they went to social media to confirm it.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday night’s earthquake has the whole region talking, including children.

Coincidentally, students at Jonesboro’s Health, Wellness, and Environmental Studies Magnet School had just finished studying natural disasters.

“Last week we talked about earthquakes, not thinking that we had anything to worry about,” said science teacher Lisa Evans.

Thursday morning, the students had several questions following a magnitude 4.0 quake centered near Poplar Bluff that people as far away as Mississippi felt.

“Are we supposed to worry since we had one last night?” one student asked.

“The majority of you said no you weren’t prepared so as a lesson today we need to stop and make our plan,” Evans said. “We need to make a plan of what we can do at our house and here at school to make sure we are ready for another earthquake.”

She told the students to always take cover under something sturdy, have an emergency supply kit, know their emergency contacts, and never let their guard down.

The biggest lesson: Always be prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings your way, including earthquakes.

