21 Arkansas football faces #2 Alabama Saturday afternoon

After a victorious Saturday night in Death Valley, the Razorbacks ride a three-game winning streak into this weekend’s top-25 matchup in Tuscaloosa. Arkansas faces second-ranked Alabama at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on CBS.

Arkansas rejoined the Top 25 after a brief hiatus, checking in at No. 21 and No. 22 in the AP and USA Today Coaches polls, respectively. The last time Arkansas was ranked this late in the season came during the 2011 campaign when the Hogs finished the year at No. 5 in each poll.

Under second-year head coach Sam Pittman, Arkansas has navigated one of college football’s toughest schedules with great success. The Hogs’ four-win improvement from this season to last is tied with Ole Miss for best in the SEC.

QB KJ Jefferson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football. Jefferson has thrown for 1,990 yards and 17 touchdowns while gaining 474 yards with five scores on the ground, putting up the SEC’s fourth-best passing efficiency (161.2). He is one of four SEC quarterbacks with 400+ rushing yards to their name this season.

RB Dominique Johnson has emerged as the Razorbacks’ most-trusted ball carrier after beginning the season as the team’s fifth-string running back. The true sophomore, who briefly converted to tight end in the preseason, has totaled 456 rushing yards and a team-leading six touchdowns on 71 carries through 10 games this year. Powered by Johnson’s team-best 6.4 yards per carry, Arkansas touts the second-best rushing offense in the SEC and the sixth-best rushing attack in the country, averaging 233.5 yards per game.

WR Treylon Burks leads Arkansas with 51 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns this season, hauling in 33.3 percent of the Razorbacks’ total completed passes (153). The Warren, Ark., native currently ranks eighth in school history for career receiving yards (2,091 yards) and has a reception in all 30 games played of his career.

LB Bumper Pool leads the Hogs in total tackles this year with an even 100, including a team-best 7.5 tackles for loss. Pool, who has the second-most total tackles (295) among all FBS defenders since 2019, contributes to an Arkansas squad that boasts the SEC’s top third-down defense. The Razorbacks also tout the league’s third-best passing defense, allowing 195.7 yards through the air per game.

