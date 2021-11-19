Energy Alert
Arkansas State WR Corey Rucker named 1st Team Academic All-District

Rucker had over 80 yards receiving and 2 scores as the Red Wolves drop their fourth straight.
Rucker had over 80 yards receiving and 2 scores as the Red Wolves drop their fourth straight.(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Arkansas State wide receiver Corey Rucker was named Thursday to the 2021 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 6 Football Team as a first-team selection.

The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.  Rucker earned a first-team place in district 6, which is comprised of programs located in Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Carrying a cumulative 3.80 GPA, Rucker has been a member of the Arkansas State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and posted 48 receptions for 728 yards and eight touchdowns this season.  His eight receiving touchdowns are tied for the 16th most in the nation and rank eighth in school history for a single season.

The Bentonia, Miss., native has also added a rushing touchdown this season and was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 6.  He has posted three 100-yard receiving games this year to tie the eighth most in a season by an A-State player.

Dating back to last season, Rucker has recorded 1,028 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns (12 receiving/one rushing) over his last 10 games played.

Rucker now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot.  First and second-team All-America honorees will be announced in mid-December.

