ASU professors combat rising suicide numbers

Arkansas State University is working to help students who may be considering suicide with a new...
Arkansas State University is working to help students who may be considering suicide with a new program.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The reports of attempts or threats of suicide are rising.

Arkansas State University has had four reports of attempts since September, that’s one a month.

In Arkansas alone, at least one person dies by suicide every 16 hours.

A Project Go Red was launched on campus to allow people to get the help they need.

Dr. Blake Sandusky and Meagan Medley are the professors behind it.

“With the at intervention, it really trains anybody, not just people who work in mental health or are professionals that work with individuals day to day in that suicide prevention role,” said Medley. “It is for anybody that is concerned about people in their lives or people in their work.”

The professors said suicide is something dealt with over many age groups deal, but it is an issue that a number of college students deal with.

