Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Biden to pardon turkeys at White House in Thanksgiving tradition

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The luckiest turkeys this Thanksgiving are “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly.”

Maybe that’s just as well, as peanut butter and jelly are unlikely to show up on many holiday menus.

These two gobblers have been selected by the National Turkey Foundation to be officially pardoned Friday by President Joe Biden.

Instead of ending up on a serving platter, they’ll get to live out their natural turkey lives doing all their turkey things.

Presidential pardons of turkeys are rumored to go back to President Abraham Lincoln when his son asked him to spare a turkey.

The National Turkey Foundation started supplying turkeys to first families in 1947, but presidents ate them until 1963.

That’s when President John F. Kennedy issued the first official pardon.

It didn’t become a regular, annual event until President George H.W. Bush embraced the tradition in 1989.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car
The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Aftershock recorded following magnitude 4.0 earthquake
A sea of blue escorted home the body of an Independence County sheriff’s deputy killed early...
VIDEO: Sea of Blue escorts fallen deputy home
Kevin Dale Brady, 56, of Jonesboro was convicted after the three-day trial in Greene County...
Brady receives 55 years in murder case
A high number of absences brought on by an uptick in COVID-19 cases has forced one Northeast...
District cancels on-campus classes amid COVID spike

Latest News

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is ordering a federal panel tasked with naming geographic...
Interior secretary seeks to remove derogatory US place names
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jury returns for 4th day of deliberations
Volunteer Linda Nordin places a meat package into a box with other food at the Northern...
DoorDash’s technological know-how offers help to food banks
"Peanut Butter" and "Jelly" are unveiled as the two turkeys set to receive presidential pardons...
White House pardon turkeys introduced