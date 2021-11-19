Brady receives 55 years in murder case

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kevin Dale Brady, 54, of Jonesboro was sentenced to 55 years in prison after the three-day trial in Greene County Circuit Court, 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said in a media release.

Brady was arrested in Jan. 2020 in connection with the death of Michael Dewayne Nix.

Greene County deputies and Arkansas State Police went to a home on Greene County Road 702 after getting a call about the murder. Authorities said Brady sprayed Nix and another person with wasp spray, then fired a handgun twice. One of the shots then hit and killed Nix, Chrestman said.

Chrestman said prosecutors Robert Thompson, Adam Butler and Wesley Watts provided the difference in the case.

“Thompson and Butler are seasoned trial lawyers, and Watts in a new addition to the prosecutor’s office. I’m thankful for Thompson and Butler’s willingness to serve and Watts is proving himself to be a valued team member,” Chrestman said. “Their hard work and success send a clear message - in Greene County, gun violence and lawlessness won’t be tolerated.”

