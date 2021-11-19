Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Football Friday Night (11/19/21)

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The state playoffs continue in the Natural State and in the Show Me State.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (11/12/21)

2021 STATE PLAYOFF BRACKETS: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 8-Man | MO Class 4 | MO Class 3 | MO Class 2 | MO Class 1

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - November 19th, 2021

Parkview at Jonesboro (6A Quarterfinals)

LR Christian at Nettleton (5A Quarterfinals)

Wynne at Greenbrier (5A Quarterfinals)

Malvern at Rivercrest (4A 2nd Round)

Trumann at Warren (4A 2nd Round)

Pocahontas at Robinson (4A 2nd Round)

Arkadelphia at Southside (4A 2nd Round)

Cedarville at Hoxie (3A 2nd Round)

Manila at Booneville (3A 2nd Round)

Paris at Newport (3A 2nd Round)

Marked Tree at Magnet Cove (2A 2nd Round)

Mountain Pine at Rector (8-Man Semifinals)

SATURDAY: Monroe City at Hayti (Class 1 State Quarterfinals)

SATURDAY: Windsor at Thayer (Class 1 State Quarterfinals)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Aftershock recorded following magnitude 4.0 earthquake
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
Autopsy scheduled for man killed at worksite

Latest News

Cougars are preparing for the 8-Man Semifinals Friday night.
Rector prepares for 8-Man State Semifinal game Friday
Hosting 8-Man State Semifinals
Rector prepares for 8-Man State Semifinals
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | This week’s playoff games coverage »
Lady Rams rally to beat Valley View in non-conference hoops
Paragould girls hoops rally to beat Valley View