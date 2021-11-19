Football Friday Night (11/19/21)

The state playoffs continue in the Natural State and in the Show Me State.

FFN SCOREBOARD (11/12/21)

2021 STATE PLAYOFF BRACKETS: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 8-Man | MO Class 4 | MO Class 3 | MO Class 2 | MO Class 1

Football Friday Night - November 19th, 2021

Parkview at Jonesboro (6A Quarterfinals)

LR Christian at Nettleton (5A Quarterfinals)

Wynne at Greenbrier (5A Quarterfinals)

Malvern at Rivercrest (4A 2nd Round)

Trumann at Warren (4A 2nd Round)

Pocahontas at Robinson (4A 2nd Round)

Arkadelphia at Southside (4A 2nd Round)

Cedarville at Hoxie (3A 2nd Round)

Manila at Booneville (3A 2nd Round)

Paris at Newport (3A 2nd Round)

Marked Tree at Magnet Cove (2A 2nd Round)

Mountain Pine at Rector (8-Man Semifinals)

SATURDAY: Monroe City at Hayti (Class 1 State Quarterfinals)

SATURDAY: Windsor at Thayer (Class 1 State Quarterfinals)

