‘A little nerve-racking’: Witnesses react to fire at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged three buildings Thursday afternoon at Silver Dollar City, shutting down the theme park for the day.

Officials from Silver Dollar City reported no major injuries, but say several people suffered minor injuries before they evacuated. It’s unknown how many people were at Silver Dollar City when the buildings caught on fire.

Natalie Slusser drove up from Mountain Home in the hopes of seeing Christmas lights Thursday at Silver Dollar City. Instead, she saw smoke shortly after she arrived.

VIDEO: KY3 viewer Natalie Slusser submitted this video of heavy smoke after two buildings caught on fire at Silver Dollar City. Park officials evacuated all guests shortly after the fire.



Southern Stone County firefighters responded to fires at the Heartland Home Furnishings and Flossie’s Fried Fancies buildings around 12:45 p.m. Park officials prompted guests to evacuate the park at that time.

“Even as they had us leaving, those ashes and embers were flying over. We even saw one security guard stomping out an ember that had caught some leaves on fire,” Slusser says.

Firefighters contained the fire to only those buildings. It took about an hour to fight the fire.

A spokesperson with Silver Dollar City says only the front entrance was open when the fire started, not the whole park. Slusser says she’s thankful that was the case.

”Had it been five more minutes, they would have opened that chain and we would have been right down that woodcarving and the pork rinds place, walking right past it whenever it caught fire,” Slusser says. “It was just a blessing that we hadn’t been able to get through there yet.”

Becky Bradley says when she first saw the flames, she thought it was a brush fire.

“And then it just kept getting worse and worse and it was a little concerning because everything out there is so dry,” Bradley says. “The leaves are on the ground.”

Megan Guidry came to Silver Dollar City for her babymoon. Guidry says when she first saw smoke, she thought it was the train at first. However, she realized it was much worse.

“It was growing big enough, like smoke inside where you can smell it a lot,” Guidry says. “You can see ash on everybody’s jackets. Just little pieces of ash.”

Guidry says that’s when people were told to evacuate the park.

“You hear about people getting stampeded and stuff trying to get out,” Guidry says. “Luckily everybody was relatively calm, but it was a little nerve-racking.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Silver Dollar City is expected to reopen Friday.

