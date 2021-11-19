Memphis airport prepared for Thanksgiving travel period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport is ready for the Thanksgiving travel period.

Glen Thomas with the airport shares the Thanksgiving travel period kicked off this morning and lasts 11 days.

Staff is prepared for about 78,000 people to pass through the airport’s checkpoint. The airport is reminding travelers about the importance of early arrival for their flight.

“I think the most important advice is to get there two hours early, two hours before your flight departs to leave some extra time to get through the checkpoint and check in the two-hour window to save yourself some trouble,” said Thomas.

Memphis International must still follow federal guidelines on COVID-19, which means travelers must be masked up. Face coverings are available at ticketing and the airport checkpoints.

