Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis airport prepared for Thanksgiving travel period

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport is ready for the Thanksgiving travel period.

Glen Thomas with the airport shares the Thanksgiving travel period kicked off this morning and lasts 11 days.

Staff is prepared for about 78,000 people to pass through the airport’s checkpoint. The airport is reminding travelers about the importance of early arrival for their flight.

“I think the most important advice is to get there two hours early, two hours before your flight departs to leave some extra time to get through the checkpoint and check in the two-hour window to save yourself some trouble,” said Thomas.

Memphis International must still follow federal guidelines on COVID-19, which means travelers must be masked up. Face coverings are available at ticketing and the airport checkpoints.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car
The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Aftershock recorded following magnitude 4.0 earthquake
A sea of blue escorted home the body of an Independence County sheriff’s deputy killed early...
Funeral services announced for deputy killed in crash
Kevin Dale Brady, 56, of Jonesboro was convicted after the three-day trial in Greene County...
Brady receives 55 years in murder case
A high number of absences brought on by an uptick in COVID-19 cases has forced one Northeast...
District cancels on-campus classes amid COVID spike

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Silver Dollar City staff gives KY3 inside look damage of 3 buildings from fire
Silver Dollar City reopened Friday after a fire damaged three buildings Thursday afternoon,...
Silver Dollar City staff gives KY3 inside look damage of 3 buildings from fire
stolen vehicles
Three arrested after antique vehicles stolen