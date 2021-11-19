NEA NAIA Roundup (11/18/21)

Lyon men’s soccer advanced Thursday in the NAIA Championship. Williams Baptist men’s basketball beat Crowley’s Ridge while the Lady Pioneers won at home.

Lyon 0, Oregon Tech 0 (Scots win 4-2 in penalty shootout)

Lyon College goal keeper Ignacio Suarez blocked two Oregon Tech goals in the and Andrei Galca put in the winning goal in a shoutout that advanced the Scots to the next round of the 2021 NAIA Men’s soccer National Championships at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Oregon Tech’s Jake Mitchell made the first shot of the shootout after both teams had battled to a 0-0 tie after two halves of 10-minute Golden Goal periods, which followed scoreless play in regulation. Paul-Florian Efang made the first goal in the shootout for the Scots, then Suarez dove to his left to stop a shot by Oregon Tech’s Gavin Wilmott. Kanata Furutani made his shot to put Lyon ahead by one goal, 2-1. Oregon Tech made a straight on goal and Tavaris Wellington hit for Lyon to make it 3-2. Suarez bounced around behind the net line and blocked a straight on shot attempt by Reilly Combs. With only one goal to score for the win and end the shootout, Galaca stepped up and put the ball out of reach in the left corner of the goal for the win. For the game, Lyon College had 21 shots with seven shots on goal. Suarez had two saves in regulation play. The Scots had 15 corner kicks, were offside only twice in the game, and were flagged for 18 fouls. Oregon Tech only had nine shot attempts with two shots on goal and six saves. Tech was flagged for 14 fouls and was offsides once in the contest. The Scots will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon against Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Williams Baptist 97, Crowley’s Ridge 67 (Men’s Basketball)

The Eagles went on a 11-4 run to start the game, fueled by back-to-back threes from Braxton Haff. From then on the Pioneers were never able to get it closer than seven or eight points, and the Eagles took a 15 point lead into halftime.

Williams came out slow in the second half and the Pioneers were able to cut it to a ten-point lead with 13:37 left in the game. Haff made another three-pointer and then Rajhon McIntosh made back-to-back layups, drawing an and-one opportunity on the second one. He was able to convert the free-throw and that gave the Eagles a 16-pt lead with 11:40 left.

The Eagles shot 49.3% from the field (35-71), 33.3% from the three-point line (10-30), and 68% from the free-throw line (17-25). Haff led all scorers with 18 pts. Butters had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. McIntosh and Cortez King were also in double-figures with 14 points.

CRC fought back into the game and cut the lead to 10 after an Alex Mero three-pointer pulled CRC to within 61-51 with 13:37 to play in the game. Braxton Cousins led CRC with 17 points and JD Smith scored 15 on the night. Alex Mero added 10 points for CRC.

Crowley’s Ridge 82, Mississippi University for Women 53 (Women’s basketball)

Crowley’s Ridge women’s basketball snapped a three-game losing skid with a convincing victory over the Owls of the Mississippi University for Women 82-53. The Lady Pioneers’ stout defense held the Owls to a 26% night from the floor.

Crowley’s Ridge (4-3) opened the night by holding MUW without a field goal and allowed just one point for over seven minutes to close out the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Lady Pioneers bucketed 23 to take a 23-6 lead after the opening 10 minutes.

The Mississippi University for Women (0-3) more than doubled their first-quarter offensive output by tallying 17 points in the second quarter, seven of which were from the free-throw line. Lotti Hoffman was perfect in the second quarter, connecting on all four of her attempts before halftime with three of those coming from long range to help the Lady Pioneers take a 47-23 lead into the locker rooms.

Stumbling out the gate in the second half, the Owls closed the gap by outscoring the girls in green 19-13 in the third quarter, but a 22-point fourth cemented the victory for the Lady Pioneers 82-53.

Hoffman led the Lady ‘Neers with a season-best 19 points, followed by Madison Sellars’ 17 point evening. Lindsey Browning led the rebounding effort with eight boards, while Jamerria Johnson pulled down seven. Lizzy Rowton dished out a season-high six assists.

Crowley’s Ridge will look to stay in the win column by hosting the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (Mo.) on Saturday, November 20. Tipoff from Paragould is set for 2 p.m.

