Nov. 19: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Colder air continues to be the story for the end of the week with slightly higher temperatures for the weekend.

Sunshine gets us barely into the 50s later today. Clouds increase tonight and Saturday as our next rain chance rolls in Sunday.

It could be a wet morning for some with rain leaving in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts once again look below an inch and some below half an inch.

Highs stay in the 40s on Monday as the coldest air yet this season arrives. Unfortunately for winter weather lovers, the cold air doesn’t stick around.

The active pattern for Thanksgiving into next weekend doesn’t have any cold air to work with giving us just plain ole rain. Some may be heavy enough to help duck hunters out.

If there’s winter weather, it’ll be in the southern or central plains. Keep that in mind as you plan your Thanksgiving travel next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

We now know the name of the man who died in Poplar Bluff officer-involved shooting.

Walmart autonomous drone delivery takes flight in Northwest Arkansas.

Batesville Schools will work under AMI days next week as COVID cases rise in Independence County.

With more people surfing the web for the perfect Christmas gift, experts say it’s important to protect yourself on the front end, so you don’t become victim to a holiday ripoff.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

