Ozarks Life Vault: The time The Beatles visited the Ozarks

ALTON, Mo. (KY3) - Next week, a long-anticipated, three-part series on The Beatles will be released on Disney Plus.

Director Peter Jackson, of The Lord of the Rings fame, took 60-hours of unseen footage from 1969 to create the series. Near the beginning of their super-stardom, the Fab Four visited the Ozarks.

Four-and-a-half years before recording songs for the Abbey Road and Let it Be albums, The Beatles were wrapping up their first, North American tour. In the fall of 1964, they had a stretch of 32-concerts in 31-days. With a day off before their tour’s finale in New York City, the Fab Four needed a break.

In the early morning of September 19th, The Beatles touched down in Walnut Ridge Arkansas after their concerts hours earlier in Dallas. The lads took a trip north to a cattle farm outside of Alton, Missouri. It was owned by Reed Pigman who also owned the airplane company The Beatles used for their tour.

It was a “Good Day Sunshine” for The Beatles who just wanted to “Act Naturally.” John got cowboy hats and rode on some horses. George got a “Ticket to Ride” on a go-kart. And Paul and Ringo wanted to fish in the properties pond.

Before long, word got out. The families who worked on the ranch made sure to “Come Together” with a plan. They sent their teens to guard the gates and tell the fans to “Get Back.”

The girls were in a frenzy when they were told they couldn’t enter the property. But the fence line and roads weren’t the only ways onto the ranch. Don and Judy Woods sneaked in a back way. They took the river with only “Mr. Moonlight” to lead them.

After a “Hard Days Night” they made it to a window.

“Peeked into windows and they were playing cards,” Don said.

“We didn’t want to create a problem,” Judy said, “so we just looked at them and left.”

“The first long-haired man I ever seen,” Don joked.

The Beatles arrived at 3 a.m. Saturday and left around noon Sunday. And in “The End,” it was 33-hours of “A Day In the Life” for four of the most famous men to have ever been known “Across the Universe.”

The Beatles Get Back premieres on Disney Plus on November 25th.

