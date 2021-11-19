Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ carjacking suspect

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a man suspected in an armed carjacking.

Bryce Davis, 31, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Poplar Bluff for vehicle hijacking, domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Davis is described as a Black man standing 5′8″ and weighing 137 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

