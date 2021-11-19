Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ carjacking suspect

Bryce D. Davis, 31, is wanted by police on vehicle hijacking, domestic assault second degree,...
Bryce D. Davis, 31, is wanted by police on vehicle hijacking, domestic assault second degree, kidnapping second degree, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a man suspected in an armed carjacking.

Bryce Davis, 31, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Poplar Bluff for vehicle hijacking, domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Davis is described as a Black man standing 5′8″ and weighing 137 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

Please contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department if you know the whereabouts of Bryce Davis. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Posted by Poplar Bluff Police Department on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car
The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Aftershock recorded following magnitude 4.0 earthquake
A sea of blue escorted home the body of an Independence County sheriff’s deputy killed early...
VIDEO: Sea of Blue escorts fallen deputy home
Kevin Dale Brady, 56, of Jonesboro was convicted after the three-day trial in Greene County...
Brady receives 55 years in murder case
A high number of absences brought on by an uptick in COVID-19 cases has forced one Northeast...
District cancels on-campus classes amid COVID spike

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
FILE - Arkansas governor and U.S. Sen. David Pryor, D-Ark., comments in Little Rock, Ark., on...
Former Arkansas Gov. David Pryor has hip surgery after fall
Andrew and Amanda Moore were both charged with receiving stolen property between December 22,...
Former Butler Co. Coroner, wife charged with stealing from funeral home
A sea of blue escorted home the body of an Independence County sheriff’s deputy killed early...
VIDEO: Sea of Blue escorts fallen deputy home