Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Report: Drone to deliver packages for Walmart in Northwest Arkansas

A California-based company will be working with Walmart to make autonomous deliveries using...
A California-based company will be working with Walmart to make autonomous deliveries using drones in a pilot project in Northwest Arkansas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A California-based company will be working with Walmart to make autonomous deliveries using drones in a pilot project in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a report from content partner KNWA, Walmart is working with Zipline on the project.

The project will deliver packages, including health, wellness and consumable goods from the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pea Ridge.

Officials said the project began Nov. 18.

People can use the Zipline app to decide which items to buy and pick a time to deliver the goods to their homes.

From there, people can also track when and where their items are, KNWA reported.

Officials with Walmart said the new service may be used in the future, especially in rural areas and to help people who are elderly.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The orange-yellow dot on the map represents the epicenter of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake...
Aftershock recorded following magnitude 4.0 earthquake
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
Autopsy scheduled for man killed at worksite

Latest News

Professors at Arkansas State University are working to help students who may be considering...
ASU Suicide Numbers 10 pm Thursday
Fans can get throwback t-shirts and buttons on Friday
Arkansas State giving fans throwback shirts ahead of women's hoops matchup with Arkansas
A procession was held Thursday evening for a fallen Independence County deputy.
Independence County deputy 10 pm Thursday
Eagles beat CRC
Williams Baptist men's basketball beats Crowley's Ridge to start 4-0
Red Wolves prep for road game at SEMO
Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at SEMO Friday night