Report: Drone to deliver packages for Walmart in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A California-based company will be working with Walmart to make autonomous deliveries using drones in a pilot project in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a report from content partner KNWA, Walmart is working with Zipline on the project.

The project will deliver packages, including health, wellness and consumable goods from the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pea Ridge.

Officials said the project began Nov. 18.

People can use the Zipline app to decide which items to buy and pick a time to deliver the goods to their homes.

From there, people can also track when and where their items are, KNWA reported.

Officials with Walmart said the new service may be used in the future, especially in rural areas and to help people who are elderly.

