ASU Herald celebrates 100 years with event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University’s The Herald celebrated its centennial.

The celebration was held in the Student Union building on the campus of A-State with great food and great fellowship.

Over the years, The Herald has reported the news on campus whether it be about the Arkansas State College becoming Arkansas State University or any general student issue.

One of the biggest moments of the night was the announcement of an endowed scholarship in the name of Joel Gambill.

This scholarship will be awarded in the fall of next year for the first time.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.