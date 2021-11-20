Child COVID vaccine difficult to find

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just in time for the holidays, young children are getting their dose of a COVID-19 shot.

But, finding a spot to get the shot can be difficult.

“They are ready to get their protection,” said Brittney Johnson, operations manager at WoodSprings Pharmacy.

WoodSprings is one of only a few offering the shot in Jonesboro.

Local schools are not offering vaccine clinics for 5-to 11-year-olds right now because of the limited supply.

St. Bernards has not started offering it either, instead, patients are referred to The Children’s Clinic.

The child dose is smaller and uses a different vile than the dose for those 12 and older. While Woodsprings is offering the vaccine, they are doing it so with limited doses.

“Just, in general, those avenues that we are able to get vaccines from are limiting places to a certain amount, to sort of make it a fair-share situation,” said Johnson.

