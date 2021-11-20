Energy Alert
Couple dies in house fire in West Plains, Mo.

(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains say a couple died in a house fire.

Firefighters responded to a home Friday night in the 1500 block of State Highway BB. A 911 caller stated the couple was stuck inside the burning home.

Investigators have not released the identity of the bodies, but believe they are the homeowners. The State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate the incident, assisted by the West Plains Police Department.

Members of the Caulfield Fire Department, Howell Rural Fire Department, Peace Valley Fire Department, Pomona Fire Department, Willow Springs Fire Department, and the Thayer Fire Department immediately responded to assist in battling the fire.

