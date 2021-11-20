Deputies investigate vehicle break-ins in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are asking for help in finding out who is responsible for a series of vehicle break-ins in Craighead County.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the break-ins happened in the Lost Creek area of Craighead County near Craighead 319 and 318.

Do you recognize this individual? If so, or if you have any information about this suspect please contact our office at 870-933-4551. Posted by Craighead County Sheriff's Department on Friday, November 19, 2021

Anyone with information on the break-ins can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.

