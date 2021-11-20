Energy Alert
Deputies investigate vehicle break-ins in Craighead County

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding out who is responsible for a series of...
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding out who is responsible for a series of vehicle break-ins in Craighead County.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are asking for help in finding out who is responsible for a series of vehicle break-ins in Craighead County.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the break-ins happened in the Lost Creek area of Craighead County near Craighead 319 and 318.

Do you recognize this individual? If so, or if you have any information about this suspect please contact our office at 870-933-4551.

Posted by Craighead County Sheriff's Department on Friday, November 19, 2021

Anyone with information on the break-ins can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.

