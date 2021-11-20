Deputies investigate vehicle break-ins in Craighead County
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are asking for help in finding out who is responsible for a series of vehicle break-ins in Craighead County.
According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the break-ins happened in the Lost Creek area of Craighead County near Craighead 319 and 318.
Anyone with information on the break-ins can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.