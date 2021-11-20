Energy Alert
Health official warns of possible COVID surge in Arkansas

The warning comes as South Korea is dealing with a record-high of new cases.(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As South Korea hits a record-breaking high in COVID-19 cases, one doctor warns the same could happen in Arkansas if people do not take precautions.

Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle said the spike in cases in South Korea is linked to the coronavirus vaccines’ efficacy waning after going a long period of time without another dose.

She urges people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots.

“Unfortunately, I expect us to have a surge about two weeks after Thanksgiving,” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said. “I think we’re probably going to see some crazy stuff.”

Dr. Andrews-Pirtle believes people should not ignore what’s going on in South Korea and Austria because it could happen in the U.S.

“We can get what’s way across the world and we have gotten that,” she said. “It’s very important that we stay the course, and we do what we’re supposed to do.”

The health officer reiterated the importance of being cautious during Thanksgiving and only allowing vaccinated individuals to gather for the holiday.

