Human remains discovered in Jackson County

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities have sent skeletal remains to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for identification after being discovered Friday in rural Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said in a media release that his office got a call around 10 a.m. Friday about the discovery.

Lucas said a hunter had found possible human remains.

Both Jackson and White County deputies went to a wooded area in the Olyphant community, just off Highway 367 South to search the area.

Lucas said deputies then found the remains.

