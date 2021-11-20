Energy Alert
Person injured after vehicle goes into house

Blytheville Police Department
Blytheville Police Department
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after a car they were driving went through a house in Blytheville, according to police.

Details are scarce.

However, police said no one inside the home in the 900 block of Parkside was injured.

Authorities also had no details on the driver’s injuries.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

