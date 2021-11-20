Energy Alert
Police respond to crashes at Kellers Chapel and Southwest Drive

Jonesboro police and emergency crews have responded to a pair of crashes near Kellers Chapel and Southwest Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews have responded to a pair of crashes near Kellers Chapel and Southwest Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Details are scarce.

However, authorities say traffic in the area is heavy as crews work to handle the crash.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

