Settlement reached with ASP, woman on PIT maneuver case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A settlement has been reached between the Arkansas State Police and a Central Arkansas woman after a July 2020 traffic stop in which a so-called PIT maneuver was used by a state trooper, officials said Friday.

According to a media release from the Arkansas State Police, the settlement was done in a civil action involving State Trooper Rod Dunn and Janice Harper.

Content partner KARK said Dunn had tried to pull over Harper for speeding during a traffic stop at Highway 67/167 in Pulaski County.

Harper, who was two months pregnant at the time of the crash, was seen slowing down and putting on her hazard lights and was looking for a safe place to stop, KARK said. The road had concrete barriers near the highway.

Dunn then used the PIT or precision immobilization maneuver and the vehicle crashed, KARK reported.

ASP did an internal review of the crash.

“Approximately two weeks after the use of force incident, an internal complaint was filed by department supervisors. The subsequent mandatory internal review of the incident led by Highway Patrol Division commanders found that Corporal Dunn failed to comply with the state police Use of Force policy in executing the PIT maneuver,” ASP said. “The internal review process resulted in disciplinary action taken against Corporal Dunn, who prior to the incident, had maintained an exemplary record of service.”

Officials said Dunn, who has been with ASP for 27 years, continues as a state trooper assigned to the Highway Patrol Division.

ASP noted there has been a 170% increase in the number of pursuits in Central Arkansas from 2016 through July 2021.

“The increase raises the risk to innocent Arkansans and state troopers remain committed to ensuring the safety of the public by terminating pursuits the troopers reasonably believe places the public at serious risk of physical injury or death,” ASP said Friday.

Lawmakers also discussed the issue during a legislative hearing earlier this month, hearing from Arkansas State Police Director Col. Bill Bryant on the issue.

