Silver Alert issued for missing Wynne man

(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Cross County man reported missing.

Authorities are looking for Howard Earl Holmes, 70, of Wynne.

He is 5′7″, weighs 200 pounds, with brown eyes.

Officials said he was last seen on Nov. 2 in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Holmes, call Wynne Police Department at 870-238-5700.

